How it works
Cookies Policy
EN
FR
国語
中文
ORDER YOURS NOW
ONLY
<3333 LEFT!
Get yours before anyone else.
ONLY
0.033 ETH
The first Valentine's Day gift
that will always raise in value!
GET YOURS NOW
LIMITED
SALES
Only 3333 available
until Valentine's Day!
SAY IT WITH
BITCOINS
Receive your numbered
certificate, available only
for Valentine's Day.
THE CRYPTO-
GIFT
The Valentine Coin is based on the Ethereum blockchain.
It is the equivalent of the love padlocks on bridges, except it is on the blockchain for eternity.
ENGRAVE YOUR LOVE
IN THE BLOCKCHAIN
Specially designed to be customizable, we provide you a direct access
to the blockchain where you’ll engrave your message for eternity.
GET YOURS NOW
How it works
Cookies Policy
EN
FR
国語
中文
ONLY
<3333 LEFT!
Get yours
before anyone else.
ORDER YOURS NOW
ONLY
0.033 ETH
The first Valentine's Day gift that will
always raise in value!
GET YOURS NOW
LIMITED
SALES
Only 3333 available
until Valentine's Day!
SAY IT
WITH
BITCOINS
Receive your numbered
certificate, available
only for Valentine's Day.
THE CRYPTO-
GIFT
The Valentine Coin is based on the Ethereum blockchain.
It is the equivalent of the love padlocks on bridges, except it is on the blockchain for eternity.
ENGRAVE
YOUR LOVE
IN THE BLOCKCHAIN
For Valentine’s Day, offer
the gift of Cryptocurrency
GET YOURS NOW
Cookies Policy
How it works
EN
FR
国語
中文
ORDER YOURS NOW
ONLY
<3333 LEFT
Get yours before anyone else.
ONLY 0.033 ETH
The first Valentine's Day gift
that will always raise in value!
GET YOURS NOW
LIMITED
SALES
Only 3333 available
until Valentine's Day!
SAY IT WITH BITCOINS
Receive your numbered certificate, available only for Valentine's Day.
THE CRYPTO-
GIFT
The Valentine Coin is based on
the Ethereum blockchain.
It is the equivalent of the love
padlocks on bridges, except it is on
the blockchain for eternity.
ENGRAVE YOUR LOVE IN THE BLOCKCHAIN
Specially designed to be customizable, we provide you a direct access
to the blockchain where you’ll engrave your message for eternity.
LEARN MORE
GET YOURS NOW
Cookies Policy
How it works
EN
FR
国語
中文
ORDER YOURS NOW
ONLY
<3333 LEFT
Get yours before anyone else.
ONLY 0.033 ETH
The first Valentine's Day gift
that will always raise in value!
GET YOURS NOW
LIMITED
SALES
Only 3333 available
until Valentine's Day!
SAY IT WITH BITCOINS
Receive your numbered certificate, available only for Valentine's Day.
THE CRYPTO-GIFT
The Valentine Coin is based on the Ethereum
blockchain. It is the equivalent of the love
padlocks on bridges, except it is on
the blockchain for eternity.
ENGRAVE YOUR LOVE IN THE BLOCKCHAIN
Specially designed to be customizable, we provide you a direct access
to the blockchain where you’ll engrave your message for eternity.
LEARN MORE
GET YOURS NOW